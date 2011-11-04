(Keith Mullin is Editor at Large, International Financing Review. The views expressed are his own.)

By Keith Mullin, IFR

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) -- It's not often that I've been moved to say anything positive about what's been going on in the investment banking industry, the financial regulation debate, or in particular, resolution of the euro zone crisis.

Before anyone thinks I've had some sort of cathartic moment (interestingly, my computer dictionary defines catharsis as "emotional purification through Greek tragedy"), I should add that in the specific case of the euro zone debt crisis, I maintain my aggressively negative bias amid the market chaos induced by the Greek nonsense, until I see progress on a way forward.

Of course, now that Sarkozy and Merkel have made it crystal clear that they're prepared to turn the Big Bazooka on anyone who threatens the grand euro project, we may ironically get somewhere. But that remains to be seen.

I'm also dubious of the regulatory end-game and what will be left of the investment banking industry once regulators have had their say and the ink is dry on the rules.

So, here's that positive observation -I've have been struck by the industriousness of some European banks in trying to work their way out of the mess they find themselves in.

In reality, they've been backed into a corner, so it's not as if they have many options. But what they've achieved is pretty impressive over a relatively short period of time and amid difficult market conditions.

DELEVERAGING

A few weeks ago, I touched on the deleveraging wave that's in process. A ton of assets are being shipped out of the banking sector to the shadow banks, which is exactly what needs to happen for the process to work. I haven't heard any official concerns about this, presumably given regulatory comfort around steps to regulate shadow banking.

But beyond cutting risk-weighted assets and getting rid of non-core businesses, banks are reducing reliance on wholesale funding, and are finally taking a realistic approach to write-downs on their sovereign and other exposures.

When your back's to the wall, realism does tend to hit home pretty quickly.

In essence, banks are doing everything in their power to avoid having to go cap in hand to shareholders or outside investors for rights issues or other forms of equity capital while the markets are so bad and share prices have been pummeled into submission.

The French banks are persisting with their line that they don't need to tap the market, and on the basis of what Commerzbank management is saying publicly, it's unlikely that we'll see the bank come to market as long as it pursues alternatives.

Unicredit has appointed Mediobanca and BAML to advise on a capital increase of up to 7 billion pound sterling; further information is expected at its third-quarter results announcement on November 14.

But that's the only major bank that's tabling an offering, although Deutsche Bank is still on the possibles list.

SHEDDING RISKIER ASSETS

Commerzbank, which is facing a capital hole of close to 3 billion sterling, has come up with four ways to cut risk-weighted assets (RWA) by 30 billion sterling: it has suspended new business at Eurohypo; suspended new lending not connected to Germany or Poland; plans to accelerate sales of nonstrategic assets such as its project finance portfolio, and is looking to offload non-core financial investments.

The bank made a net loss of 687 million pounds and an operating loss of 855 million pounds. Operating profits for the first nine months of the year were 344 million pounds. And, in case it wasn't obvious, CEO Martin Blessing said the bank would miss its 2011 operating profit target of 4 billion pounds.

The bank has chopped RWA by 13 percent year-on-year to 244 billion pounds. The bank's public finance default exposure has been cut by 16 billion pounds to 93 billion so far this year, while exposure to peripheral European sovereigns is 20 percent lower at 13 billion pounds. The bank booked a 798 million pound charge on Greek sovereign debt, having marked down positions by 52 percent.

The "accelerated reduction of non-core activities" resulted in an additional charge of 197 million pounds; further losses came from "market-related valuation charges." The Corporates and Markets division managed to eke out an operating profit of 35 million pounds, and the bank made progress in cost reduction.

Meanwhile, BNP marked down its Greek debt by 60 percent, resulting in a third-quarter charge of 2.26 billion pounds. On deleveraging, the goal is to up CT1 by 100bp by end-2012 to a Basel III-compliant 9 percent and to cut group funding needs by US$60 billion, over and above the US$22 billion achieved in the first half of 2011. Funding in the investment bank was reduced in Q3 by US$20 billion as a result of cutting capital markets inventory, and the plan is to cut by an additional US$20 billion in the fourth quarter of 2011, leaving US$20 billion more to cut in 2012. Sales of sovereign debt caused a 450 million pound loss in October.

ING, which took a 267 million pound Greek impairment charge in Q3, is working towards floating off its insurance business via an initial public offering, and has sought regulatory approvals to create separate holding companies for its Europe and Asian insurance and investment management businesses.

It's far from clear if these initiatives, being replicated throughout the European banking sector, will be enough, depending on how bad the peripheral sovereign situation becomes. But at the very least, visible steps are in progress.

If the banks can deal with the issues now, they're hoping that when the market starts to function again, they'll be in a better place.