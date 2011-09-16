(Corrects reason for Moody's downgrade of Societe Generale in
first paragraph)
LONDON, Sept 16 What a week it's been. In the
past few days, we've been overrun with big news events. We had
Societe Generale and Credit Agricole
downgraded by Moody's due to concerns over reduced systemic
support and Greece exposure respectively; false (potentially
malicious) rumours that BNP Paribas was unable to
access dollar funding; Sarko-Merkel causing a bit of a rally but
not convincing anyone really, saying they stood squarely behind
Greece; and JP Morgan's CEO Jes Staley saying the bank's
Q3 markets revenues would be down around 30 percent and that
investment banking fees would be around $1 billion, around a
third lower than Q2.
We had the final report from John Vickers' UK Independent
Commission on Banking suggesting UK banks' retail operations
should be ringfenced from their wholesale operations and that
primary loss-absorbing capital should be hiked way above Basel
III standards to 17 percent-20 percent (although not until
2019).
Friday sees the meeting of European finance ministers in
Poland to discuss - yet again - how to solve the debt crisis,
this time with a potentially uncomfortable guest appearance from
US Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner who will likely lambast
his counterparts' inability to get their act together and
suggest leveraging the EFSF into a TALF look-alike.
And then to cap it all, UBS trader Kweku Adoboli
was arrested after a $2 billion trading loss on the bank's Delta
One desk. Boy, I'm exhausted just listing the issues.
The UBS saga is a grotesque embarrassment, not just for UBS
but for the entire investment banking industry. My colleague
John Manley once described my column as "the defence,
occasionally spittle-flecked, of the global investment banking
industry". That's a very fair description. I've found myself
spending the past year unashamedly (and occasionally
aggressively) defending what has arguably become one of the
world's least popular industries against what I've considered to
be an unwarranted, unfair, incorrect or misguided assault from a
baying crowd that has invariably had politicians in its ranks.
In the wake of the startling revelations at UBS, though, I
find myself almost stunned into silence. If Adoboli is charged
with fraud, there are so many questions. How on earth was he
able to get away with it? Why didn't the bank's monitoring
systems pick this up? Did he act alone? If so, how did his line
managers or desk colleagues not sense anything was wrong? How
discomforting that some reports claim the bank only found out
because Adoboli himself told managers that its risk systems
hadn't been triggered. And wasn't UBS supposed to have shut down
prop trading?
Was it out-and-out fraud, or is there a flaw in UBS's risk
management architecture? If so, is that loophole, flaw or bug
confined to UBS or is it industry wide? Why didn't regulatory
reporting pick up anything untoward? Indeed, it's unclear which
regulator (UK or Swiss) had primary responsibility for these
activities. This aspect will raise important issues around
regulatory control and responsibility in a deeply interlocked
and interconnected global financial services industry.
BOTTOM OF THE CLASS
Of course, this had to happen to a bank whose investment
banking performance had already been bottom-of-class relative to
peers. UBS has all the hallmarks of a once mighty global
powerhouse fast becoming a boutique, a firm that has got caught
up in almost every industry mis-step, and one which vies with
Citigroup as the firm to come out worst from the 2008-2009
financial crisis, having recorded losses of over $50 billion and
having had to be rescued by the Swiss authorities.
UBS saw an almost unbroken line of senior departures from
its investment bank earlier this year. Ironically, the exodus
had slowed recently and there were signs that the bank was
starting to refocus on deal-making as opposed to litigation or
internal strife. That said, the 3,500 job cuts announced
recently had badly dented morale. This latest episode is likely
to get that revolving door spinning again, as the Q3 loss caused
by rogue trading and another likely lousy bonus pool will be the
last straw for bankers and traders.
So what happens now? Well that will depend on exactly what
happened. But regardless of the details, Carsten Kengeter, CEO
of the investment bank, has to go. So does group CEO Ossie
Gruebel. Both had gone to great lengths to extol the virtues of
their new approach to operational risk management, and had gone
to great expense to install new systems and upgrade internal
processes and procedures. Their positions are untenable.
Swiss regulators, who were growing uneasy anyway at the
bank's attempts to rebuild investment banking, may force UBS to
spin out the investment bank. They may force a shut-down of
swathes of its trading businesses - which would be tantamount to
a closure of the unit altogether - and convert UBS into a wealth
and asset manager.
The investment bank accounted for 36.3 percent of total
operating income of 7.17 billion Swiss francs in Q2, 2011. The
rest is in effect wealth management. Divisionally, UBS breaks
down its reporting into wealth management and Swiss Bank (39.6
percent of operating income); wealth management Americas (17.9
percent), and global asset management (6.2 percent).
Closure of the investment bank potentially looks drastic,
but given regulatory and shareholder concerns, and ahead of
another exodus of talent and more internal turmoil, it may be
seen as the most appropriate response.
(Editing by Joel Dimmock)