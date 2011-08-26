* Stock and cash deal
* Deal seen adding to earnings in FY13
Aug 26 Label printer Multi Color Corp
acquired smaller rival York Label Group for about $356 million
in stock and cash to boost its markets in North America and
Chile.
The deal, expected to add to earnings in the fiscal year
ending March 2013, will help Multi Color expand its personal
household, food and beverage label business.
The purchase price is payable in assumed debt, stock and
cash.
The deal is expected to close on or about October 3, 2011.
Shares of Batavia, Ohio-based Multi Color were trading up 4
percent at $25.73 on Nasdaq on Friday.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)