Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
Sept 8 Global Cash Access Holdings Inc, which provides cash services to casinos, said it would buy slot machine maker Multimedia Games Holding Co Inc for about $1.2 billion.
The offer price of $36.50 per share represents a premium of 31 percent to Multimedia's Friday closing.
Global Cash Access said it would finance the deal with cash on hand and debt, for which it has secured committed debt financing. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
NEW YORK, March 20 Trading in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc's shares and options surged last week ahead of a report that the natural-foods retailer was the subject of merger talks, raising questions about whether news of a possible deal was leaked.
HAMBURG, March 20 The Porsche and Piech families are looking to strike a swift deal to buy shares in Porsche SE from Volkswagen's former chairman Ferdinand Piech, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.