Oct 18 Telecommunications company Liberty Global Plc said its unit, UPC Poland, has entered into a definitive agreement to buy the cable business of Multimedia Polska SA for an enterprise value of 3 billion zlotys ($763.5 million).

The transaction will be financed through a combination of incremental debt borrowings and cash on hand. (1 Polish zloty = $0.2545) (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)