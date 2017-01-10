SAO PAULO Jan 10 The board of Multiplan
Empreendimentos Imobiliários SA, a Brazilian real estate
company, approved a capital increase of up to 600 million reais
($187.7 million), according to a securities filing late Monday.
In the filing, the company said up to 10.2 million voting
shares may be issued through a private placement, at
a price of 58.50 apiece. The aim is to increase the company's
capital structure vis-à-vis plans to grow through acquisitions
and new developments, the filing said.
($1 = 3.1967 reais)
