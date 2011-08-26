* Says cautiously optimistic for future
* To commission water bottling plant in Sept
* EPS 1.26 shillings vs 1.03 shillings
By George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, Aug 26 Kenya's biggest sugar producer,
Mumias Sugar , posted a 21-percent rise in full-year
pretax profit on Friday to 2.65 billion shillings ($28.6
million) and said plans to diversify further from sugar
production would lift growth.
The miller said earnings per share rose to 1.26 shillings
from 1.03 shillings previously. It proposed a dividend of 0.50
shillings per share for the full year, up from 0.40 shillings.
The company said it was cautiously optimistic performance in
the coming financial year would be satisfactory and was working
towards diversifying into areas such as bottled water and
ethanol production to boost revenues.
"Product diversification will be a key driver and other
opportunities are being explored. Acquisitions and greenfield
operations are being pursued and will be implemented where
viable," the company said.
Among projects in the pipeline are a water bottling plant,
due to be commissioned in late September. Construction of an
ethanol distillery with a capacity to produce 22 million litres
annually is expected to start in December.
It said net revenues from power sales to the national grid
from its cogeneration plant using bagasse, a by-product of sugar
processing used as fuel, rose 10 percent to 353 million
shillings.
The company produced a total of 235,815 tonnes of sugar from
2.25 million tonnes of cane, up from 235,792 tonnes processed
from 2.32 million tonnes in the same period a year before.
It said the drop in cane processed was a result of drought
in 2009 and cane "poaching" -- when other sugar processors came
into buy cane from farmers meant for Mumias.
"The factory efficiency was higher and this enabled more
sugar to be recovered despite the slight decline in cane
available for crushing," it said in a statement.
Mumias said the setting up of new factories was expected to
add further constraints to cane supply which would limit its
ability to operate at full capacity.
It expects the market to get more competitive as safeguards
placed against imports from the regional COMESA bloc expire in
2012.
"The company's diversification strategies combined with cost
reduction initiatives are expected to shield the company from
any competitive from low cost sugar from the COMESA member
states in medium and long term," it said.
($1 = 92.750 Kenyan Shillings)
