* Says cautiously optimistic for future

* To commission water bottling plant in Sept

* EPS 1.26 shillings vs 1.03 shillings (Adds details, background)

By George Obulutsa

NAIROBI, Aug 26 Kenya's biggest sugar producer, Mumias Sugar , posted a 21-percent rise in full-year pretax profit on Friday to 2.65 billion shillings ($28.6 million) and said plans to diversify further from sugar production would lift growth.

The miller said earnings per share rose to 1.26 shillings from 1.03 shillings previously. It proposed a dividend of 0.50 shillings per share for the full year, up from 0.40 shillings.

The company said it was cautiously optimistic performance in the coming financial year would be satisfactory and was working towards diversifying into areas such as bottled water and ethanol production to boost revenues.

"Product diversification will be a key driver and other opportunities are being explored. Acquisitions and greenfield operations are being pursued and will be implemented where viable," the company said.

Among projects in the pipeline are a water bottling plant, due to be commissioned in late September. Construction of an ethanol distillery with a capacity to produce 22 million litres annually is expected to start in December.

It said net revenues from power sales to the national grid from its cogeneration plant using bagasse, a by-product of sugar processing used as fuel, rose 10 percent to 353 million shillings.

The company produced a total of 235,815 tonnes of sugar from 2.25 million tonnes of cane, up from 235,792 tonnes processed from 2.32 million tonnes in the same period a year before.

It said the drop in cane processed was a result of drought in 2009 and cane "poaching" -- when other sugar processors came into buy cane from farmers meant for Mumias.

"The factory efficiency was higher and this enabled more sugar to be recovered despite the slight decline in cane available for crushing," it said in a statement.

Mumias said the setting up of new factories was expected to add further constraints to cane supply which would limit its ability to operate at full capacity.

It expects the market to get more competitive as safeguards placed against imports from the regional COMESA bloc expire in 2012.

"The company's diversification strategies combined with cost reduction initiatives are expected to shield the company from any competitive from low cost sugar from the COMESA member states in medium and long term," it said. ($1 = 92.750 Kenyan Shillings) (Editing by David Clarke)