DUBAI, June 14 Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat has $200 million to $300 million for new deals, and is looking for overseas investment opportunities in the United States and Saudi Arabia, its chief executive Mahmood al-Kooheji said on Wednesday.

The fund holds the state's stakes in Bahraini companies including Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) and telecoms company Batelco, with a portfolio valued at more than $10 billion.

"We are very confident in investing in the U.S. market," al-Kooheji said in a telephone interview with Reuters.

"We are looking at some business opportunities to invest in the Saudi market. The sectors we are interested in are education, healthcare and services," he added.

