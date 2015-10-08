By Lisa Baertlein
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Oct 8 Meal delivery service
Munchery on Thursday said it hired Pascal Rigo, a former
Starbucks executive, as its chief customer experience officer.
Rigo served as Starbucks Corp's senior vice
president of Starbucks food and La Boulange until June 20. He
was hired by the world's biggest coffee chain after it paid $100
million in 2012 to buy Bay Bread LLC, the parent of the La
Boulange bakery chain Rigo founded.
At Munchery, Rigo will oversee menus, partnerships and other
expansion efforts. He is the third executive to join Munchery
from Starbucks' La Boulange team in the last year.
Rigo told Reuters that the experience he gained ramping up
La Boulange pastry supplies for Starbucks' network of U.S. cafes
should serve him well as he helps to scale up Munchery's
business.
"We did that in a very big way with Starbucks," Rigo said.
Privately held Munchery said it has raised $117 million so
far. Its investors include Sherpa Ventures and chefs such as Los
Angeles food truck pioneer Roy Choi.
Munchery operates in San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles and
New York City, where its customers order cold, premade meals via
the internet and heat them in their own ovens after they are
delivered.
The San Francisco-based company competes with a variety of
other meal delivery companies, including Blue Apron and Sprig.
Starbucks this summer announced that it would close all 23
La Boulange bakery cafes, as well as the two manufacturing
facilities that served those locations by the end of September.
While Starbucks continues to serve La Boulange products in
its shops, it said operating La Boulange stores was not
"sustainable for the company's long-term growth."
Rigo separately is reopening some San Francisco La Boulange
locations.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Alan
Crosby)