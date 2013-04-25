Polish central banker says no reason to consider rate increases in 2017
WARSAW, March 8 Poland's central bank governor said on Wednesday that he saw no reason to consider raising interest rates this year, since inflation was expected to stabilise.
FRANKFURT, April 25 Munich Re said it expects to deliver first quarter net profit of close to 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), putting it on course to reach its full-year profit target.
"We are aiming for a consolidated result of close to 3 billion euros" for the year, Munich Re Chief Executive Nikolaus von Bomhard said in a statement released ahead of the reinsurer's annual shareholder meeting on Thursday.
"Following the good result for the first quarter, we are confident of being able to achieve our profit target," he said.
Munich Re, the worlds' biggest reinsurer, is due to publish first-quarter results on May 7.
($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
WARSAW, March 8 Poland's central bank governor said on Wednesday that he saw no reason to consider raising interest rates this year, since inflation was expected to stabilise.
* Says its subsidiary Cathay Life Insurance Company, Ltd. will buy 15 plots of land in Taipei at T$2.33 billion in total from Rich Development
MILAN, March 8 Italy's UBI Banca has set the size of a hybrid Tier 2 bond it launched on Wednesday to boost its capital at 500 million euros ($528 mln) after the issue drew orders for more than 1.1 billion euros, a financial source said.