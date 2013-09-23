By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, Sept 23 Private equity firms Thoma
Bravo, Blackstone Group in partnership with Advent
International and Corsair in partnership with Flexpoint Ford LLC
have submitted bids for Munder Capital Management in a deal that
could be valued at up to $400 million, a number of sources told
Reuters this week.
New York-based private equity firm Crestview Partners is
looking to sell Birmingham, Michigan-based Munder after owning
it since 2006. The firm has tapped Goldman Sachs to
oversee the sale. It could not be determined if there were other
firms that bid for the business.
Calls and emails to Flexpoint Ford were not immediately
returned. Crestview, Advent, Blackstone, Goldman, Thoma Bravo
and Corsair declined to comment.
During the dot-com boom, Munder was best-known for managing
the NetNet Fund, which in 2000 was the largest Internet fund,
with $11.5 billion in assets.
But after the industry crashed in the early 2000s, Munder
struggled to recover. The firm currently has eight mutual funds
with $7.2 billion in assets, according to Morningstar.
Blackstone and Advent are looking at jointly buying Munder
as a first step toward creating a multi-boutique investment
management firm along the lines of Affiliated Managers Group
and Legg Mason, sources have told Reuters
.