Dec 16 Tax-free bond investors are demanding
fatter yields for Puerto Rico debt, pushing prices for the
Caribbean island's battered municipal bonds lower after Moody's
Investors Service warned it may knock its credit rating below
investment grade.
Puerto Rico's yields, already the highest of any big
municipal issuer, widened sharply last week after the Moody's
note, and after the government reported a shortfall in general
fund revenue for November.
Prices of many Puerto Rico debt issues weakened again on
Monday. The tax-free yield on island public improvement bonds
carrying a 5 percent coupon and due in 2035 touched nearly 7
percent on Monday after closing at 6.268 percent on Friday.
The yield on a 2026 Puerto Rico infrastructure bond with a
5.5 percent coupon traded on Monday at 9.127 percent, up from a
Friday close of 8.678 percent, according to Municipal Market
Data.
With an economy in or near recession for eight years, Puerto
Rico has some $70 million of muni debt outstanding. Although its
yields already often compare to junk bonds, a downgrade from
Baa3 by Moody's or another ratings agency would be a big blow to
the island, according to Alan Schankel, managing director at
Janney Capital.
"The key issue noted by Moody's is whether the Commonwealth
is able to access long-term capital markets," Schankel said in a
research note.
The credit spread on Puerto Rico's 10-year interest rate
over AAA-rated debt issued by other governments rose 90 basis
points last week to 710 on Friday from 620 for the week ended
Dec. 6.
That spread is more than 80 percent wider than the average
for Puerto Rico over the last year and contrasts with tightening
last week in credit spreads for Illinois, another worrisome bond
issuer that passed sweeping pension reforms.
Island finance officials last week said they were pushing
back possible issuance to next year of as much as $1.2 billion
in sales-tax bonds that had been expected to have been sold
during 2013.
Puerto Rico's debt, which includes bonds from a power
utility and a roads agency, was also stung last week by release
of the government's Economic Activity Index showing economic
contractions over 5 percent in both September and October.
"The most recent EAI data paints a worsening picture for
Puerto Rico's economy, which we continue to view as a major area
of credit stress," said Morningstar analyst Candice Lee.
Analysts and investors will be closely watching Puerto
Rico's revenue figures for December, when the government has
said it expects to collect $911.3 million, or 26.1 percent more
than December 2012, according to Lee.
"November and December economic activity will be key to
avoidance of a downgrade to non-investment grade next year,"
Schankel said.