MUNICH, April 26 A majority of shareholders
rejected German reinsurance group Munich Re's
management pay policy on Wednesday, following criticism of the
remuneration system by shareholder adviser Institutional
Shareholder Services (ISS).
Supervisory board Chairman Bernd Pischetsrieder said at the
group's annual general meeting that shareholders representing
only just over 34 percent of votes had approved the pay policy.
ISS earlier this week said shareholders should vote against
Munich Re's pay policy because it was not transparent enough and
contained only vague information on management targets.
The shareholder vote is not binding for Munich Re, but
Pischetsrieder said the group would discuss the matter with ISS.
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Maria Sheahan;
Editing by Harro ten Wolde)