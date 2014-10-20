BADEN-BADEN, Germany Oct 20 Munich Re
sees no reason for reinsurance prices in its home
market Germany to decline, it said on Monday, as it starts
annual contract talks with insurance company clients for
reinsurance cover in 2015.
German insurers have been hit by billions of euros in damage
payouts for storms this year and last, underpinning reinsurance
prices in the local market even as prices elsewhere in the world
decline.
"I see no reason why reinsurance prices should fall," Munich
Re board member Ludger Arnoldussen told a news conference in the
southwestern German resort town of Baden-Baden, where reinsurers
and insurers begin hammering out contracts for 2015.
Reinsurers help insurers pay big damage claims from hail
storms or floods in exchange for part of the premium.
Munich Re's chief financial officer said in a newspaper
interview that declining reinsurance prices would make it
difficult to maintain profit levels at the world's largest
reinsurer in 2015.
