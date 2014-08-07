(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
FRANKFURT Aug 7 A surge in investment income
helped reinsurer Munich Re post a 45 percent increase
in net profit to 765 million euros ($1 billion) in the second
quarter though the gain fell short of analysts' expectations.
The world's largest reinsurer had been expected to post
quarterly net profit of 800 million euros, the average forecast
in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed, up from 528
million in the year-earlier quarter.
"For the current financial year, Munich Re is continuing to
aim for a profit of 3 billion euros," it said in a statement on
Thursday.
(1 US dollar = 0.7470 euro)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)