FRANKFURT Aug 7 A surge in investment income helped reinsurer Munich Re post a 45 percent increase in net profit to 765 million euros ($1 billion) in the second quarter though the gain fell short of analysts' expectations.

The world's largest reinsurer had been expected to post quarterly net profit of 800 million euros, the average forecast in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed, up from 528 million in the year-earlier quarter.

"For the current financial year, Munich Re is continuing to aim for a profit of 3 billion euros," it said in a statement on Thursday.

(1 US dollar = 0.7470 euro) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)