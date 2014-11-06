FRANKFURT Nov 6 German reinsurer Munich Re said it expected to achieve net profit of slightly more than 3 billion euros ($3.76 billion) this year after just missing expectations for the third quarter with rise in net profit to 735 million euros.

The world's largest reinsurer had been expected to post quarterly net profit of 755 million euros, the average forecast in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed, up from 631 million in the year-earlier quarter. (1 US dollar = 0.7987 euro) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Thomas Atkins)