FRANKFURT May 7 German reinsurer Munich Re's net profit fell by less than expected to 790 million euros ($898 million) in the first quarter, helped by low damage claims and the weakness of the euro.

The world's largest reinsurer had been expected to post net profit of 762 million euros, down from 936 million in the year-earlier quarter, the average forecast in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed.

The company said it is still aiming for a profit of between 2.5 billion euros and 3 billion euros this year.

($1 = 0.8800 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)