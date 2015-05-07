* Q1 net profit down 16 pct at 790 mln eur, poll 762 mln
* Damage claims lower than average, weak euro also helps
* Company sticks to FY target 2.5-3 bln eur net profit
(Adds detail, executive comment)
FRANKFURT, May 7 A hard-fought reinsurance
market and low interest rates kept up the pressure on German
reinsurer Munich Re, which on Thursday reported a 16
percent drop in net profit to 790 million euros ($898 million).
The drop was less than the average expectation of 762
million euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages, thanks
to lower than average damage claims and the strength of the
dollar, which boosted the euro denominated results.
Chief Financial Officer Joerg Schneider said he was
satisfied with the first quarter and the company would stick
with its target net profit range of 2.5 billion to 3 billion
euros in the full year.
"Investment has again been made more difficult by the
expansive policies of the central banks," Schneider said in a
statement.
Ultra-low interest rates contributed to a 9 percent drop in
Munich Re's investment income in the quarter, while a
long-running slide in market prices showed little sign of
letting up.
"Munich Re expects the environment to remain competitive
provided the market is not affected by major loss events," the
company said.
($1 = 0.8800 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)