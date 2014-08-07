BRIEF-Stanbic IBTC Holdings reports fy pre-tax profit 37.21 bln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 group gross earnings 156.43 billion naira versus 140.02 billion naira year ago
FRANKFURT Aug 7 A surge in investment income helped reinsurer Munich Re post a 45 percent increase in net profit to 765 million euros ($1 billion) in the second quarter though the gain fell short of analysts' expectations.
The world's largest reinsurer had been expected to post quarterly net profit of 800 million euros, the average forecast in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed, up from 528 million in the year-earlier quarter.
"For the current financial year, Munich Re is continuing to aim for a profit of 3 billion euros," it said in a statement on Thursday.
(1 US dollar = 0.7470 euro)
SANTIAGO, March 22 The Chilean unit of Wal-Mart Stores Inc will invest $800 million in the country over the next three years and will open 55 to 60 new supermarkets, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, March 22 BM&FBovespa SA's planned takeover of rival clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados makes it tougher for rivals to enter Brazil's financial trading and clearing markets, and requires changes to gain approval, a member of antitrust watchdog Cade said on Wednesday.