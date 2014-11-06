FRANKFURT Nov 6 The highly competitive
reinsurance market and falling reinsurance prices will make it
tough for Munich Re to match this year's expected net
profit of over 3 billion euros ($3.75 billion) in 2015, the
company's finance chief said on Thursday.
"It will be difficult to reach again the same level of
around 3 billion euros," Joerg Schneider told a conference call
with journalists.
There are indications that the price declines are beginning
to bottom out in certain areas but it is hard to give a reliable
forecast for the outcome of talks with insurance companies to
renew reinsurance contracts for 2015, he said.
"From today's point of view, 2015 will be a bit more
difficult than 2014," Schneider said.
However, Munich Re is confident of being able to continue to
raise its dividend, he said.
"We want to slightly raise our dividends but we don't want
to raise them so much that we can't maintain them in a bad
year," he said.
($1 = 0.7994 euro)
