BRIEF-Razor Energy Corp's gross year-end 2016 PDP reserves were 7,687 MBOE
MUNICH, March 11 German reinsurer Munich Re said will take a writedown of at least 100 million euros ($105 million) on bonds from Hypo Alpe Adria's bad bank Heta in the first quarter, hitting earnings by a double-digit million euro amount.
"We can't say what the exact amount will be. It depends on market conditions and further developments," Munich Re Chief Financial Officer Joerg Schneider told a news conference.
Hypo Alpe Adria grew from a sleepy lender to a regional power but hit trouble in 2009 after a decade of breakneck expansion, forcing Austria to nationalise it. It has cost taxpayers around 5.5 billion euros already.
Regulators this month took control of Heta and imposed a debt moratorium until May 2016 after an outside audit found writedown needs that blew a 7.6 billion euro hole in its balance sheet. ($1 = 0.9463 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Kroener, writing by Jonathan Gould; editing by Thomas Atkins)
LONDON, March 28 Progress towards oil-market rebalancing and the need for an extension of production cuts by OPEC and non-OPEC countries has become the most contentious issue in the oil market.