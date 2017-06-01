BRIEF-GE and its JV partners receive more than $31 bln in orders/commitments at 2017 Paris air show
* GE and its JV Partners receive more than $31 billion in orders/commitments at 2017 paris air show
DUESSELDORF, Germany, June 1 Ergo, the loss-making primary insurance business of Munich Re, said on Thursday it had reached labour agreements on more than half of the 1,800 jobs it aims to cut by 2021 as part of its restructuring.
A year ago, Ergo announced plans to trim its workforce to become profitable after years of losses.
Ergo also said on Thursday it had made strides in unifying a disparate sales force that had previously sold products under individual brands.
In addition, Ergo has increased its digital focus in an effort to save costs. (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30-dollar range, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.
* Citi announces the appointment of alison harding-jones to head of EMEA M&A and vice chairman of EMEA corporate and investment banking