DUESSELDORF, Germany, June 1 Ergo, the
loss-making primary insurance business of Munich Re,
said on Thursday it had reached labour agreements on more than
half of the 1,800 jobs it aims to cut by 2021 as part of its
restructuring.
A year ago, Ergo announced plans to trim its workforce to
become profitable after years of losses. It also launched
efforts to strengthen technology, streamline sales and sharpen
its international focus.
Chief Executive Markus Riess said the company was on course
to post an annual profit of more than 600 million euros by 2021.
In 2017, Ergo expects it will turn a profit of between 150
million and 200 million euros after a small loss last year.
However, a one-billion-euro investment programme and other
restructuring costs are still weighing on the bottom line.
"This path costs money," Riess said.
Investors have argued that its financial weakness has
distracted Munich Re from its core reinsurance business.
Riess highlighted progress in unifying a disparate sales
force that had previously sold products under individual brands.
Sales teams, which have seen the brunt of job cuts, are
focused more narrowly on 55 locations, compared with a previous
66. Ergo is closing 54 of 119 regional offices.
Ergo this year is launching a subsidiary called "nexible"
that exists only online and has no call centre or branches.
Ergo also said 550,000 users are registered in its customer
internet portals, up 56 percent compared with 2015.
