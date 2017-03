FRANKFURT, Sept 29 Warren Buffett's companies have cut their holding in German reinsurer Munich Re to 9.7 percent from around 12 percent, Munich Re said in a regulatory disclosure on Tuesday.

In May, Buffett had told his shareholders that the prospects for reinsurance had turned gloomier.

Munich Re's share fell 0.5 percent to 166.45 euros by 1315 GMT, in line with the decline in the DAX index of German blue chip companies. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)