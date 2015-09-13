MONACO, Sept 13 German reinsurer Munich Re
said damage claims from from the explosion at the
Chinese port of Tianjin were within its budget for large losses
and so would not affect its forecast to earn at least 3 billion
euros ($3.40 billion) in 2015.
Munich Re, the world's largest reinsurer, sees industry
forecasts for an insured market loss of $1.6 billion to $3
billion from the explosion as realistic, and the loss will
likely be in the middle to high end of that range, board member
Torsten Jeworrek told a news conference.
"It will be a large loss for us and many other players in
the market," Jeworrek said, adding that while it was too early
to give a precise figure, he expected it to be within the
reinsurer's notional budget for such losses.
"Whatever it will be within that range, it will not affect
our earnings forecast for the year," he said.
In August, Munich Re said it expected to earn at least 3
billion euros ($3.3 billion) in net profit this year despite
heavy price competition and an uncertain environment, compared
with previous guidance of between 2.5 billion and 3 billion and
with 3.15 billion in 2014.
($1 = 0.8821 euros)
