FRANKFURT Nov 30 Munich Re sees a
slightly rising dividend and continued share buybacks ahead, its
chief financial officer said in a presentation on Monday on new
EU risk capital rules known as Solvency II.
"I have the strong expectation that the current level of
distributions can be continued over the next couple of years,
with a slightly increasing dividend and with a more-or-less
reliable share buyback, as long as we do not see extreme,
unexpected catastrophes," Joerg Schneider said in reply to
analysts' questions.
The world's largest reinsurer said it was well prepared for
the Solvency II rules, which take effect on Jan. 1.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)