FRANKFURT Nov 30 Munich Re sees a slightly rising dividend and continued share buybacks ahead, its chief financial officer said in a presentation on Monday on new EU risk capital rules known as Solvency II.

"I have the strong expectation that the current level of distributions can be continued over the next couple of years, with a slightly increasing dividend and with a more-or-less reliable share buyback, as long as we do not see extreme, unexpected catastrophes," Joerg Schneider said in reply to analysts' questions.

The world's largest reinsurer said it was well prepared for the Solvency II rules, which take effect on Jan. 1.

