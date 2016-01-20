FRANKFURT Jan 20 German reinsurer Munich Re's investment arm on Wednesday rejected an offer by the Austrian province of Carinthia to buy back the senior bonds of "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution at 75 percent of their nominal value with interest.

"In the interest of our clients, we reject the offer... and expect 100 percent repayment in conformity with the contract," Munich Re's investor unit MEAG said in a statement.

German insurers have agreed to join other creditors in blocking the proposed offer, the statement said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Arno Schuetze)