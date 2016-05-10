FRANKFURT May 10 Munich Re does not intend to cut back on its dividend or share buybacks, the German reinsurer's chief financial officer said on Tuesday, after the company trimmed its 2016 net profit forecast in view of a weak first quarter.

Even if profit should come in below 2.3 billion euros ($2.6 billion), the company would stick with its at least stable dividend and planned share buybacks, CFO Joerg Schneider said in a conference call.

Schneider said that the reinsurer's dividend for this year would at least be equal, or even slightly above, last year's payment. Its dividend for 2015 is 8.25 euros per share, and it is to start share buybacks totalling 1 billion euros soon.

