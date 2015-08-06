MUNICH Aug 6 German reinsurer Munich Re said it expected to earn at least 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) in net profit this year, compared with previous guidance of 2.5-3 billion euros, after results were stronger than expected in the second quarter.

Net profit in the second quarter was 1.076 billion euros, the world's largest reinsurer said on Thursday, above the highest forecast of 917 billion euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

The poll average was for net profit of 845 million euros.

