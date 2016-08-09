MUNICH Aug 9 German reinsurer Munich Re
said it was on track for its full-year earnings goal
after net profit fell by less than expected in the second
quarter, helped by realised gains on investments offsetting
higher claims from natural disasters.
Quarterly net profit was 974 million euros ($1.1 billion),
down 9 percent from a year earlier and above the highest
forecast of 590 million in a Reuters poll of banks and
brokerages. The average forecast in the poll was 484
million.
Operating profit fell 20 percent but was also above the
highest forecast in the poll.
($1 = 0.9029 euros)
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Jonathan Gould;
Editing by Maria Sheahan)