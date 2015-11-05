BRIEF-Commerzbank to digitalise 80 percent of business processes within 4 yrs
* CEO says have set goal last year to digitalise 80 percent of our business processes within 4 yrs, up from 30 percent, will affect jobs Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Nov 5 German reinsurer Munich Re missed expectations with net profit of 520 million euros ($564.77 million) in the third quarter, as volatile capital markets hit investment income.
Quarterly net profit of 670 million euros had been expected, the average forecast in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed.
The world's largest insurer nevertheless stuck to its full year goal of earning at least 3 billion euros in net profit.
"The capital market turbulences have left their mark on the investment result, with below-average realised gains on disposals, write-downs of equities, and losses from derivative hedging instruments," Chief Financial Officer Joerg Schneider said in a statement on the third quarter results on Thursday. ($1 = 0.9207 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
April 6 The Bank of England said on Thursday it will develop a sharia-compliant liquidity tool for use by Islamic banks, underscoring efforts to attract business from the industry's core centres in the Middle East and South East Asia.
* PacWest Bancorp - transaction valued at approximately $705 million