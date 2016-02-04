FRANKFURT Feb 4 German reinsurer Munich Re
raised its dividend for 2015 to 8.25 euros per share
from 7.75 euros, matching the highest forecast in a poll of
analysts, after posting stable net profit in a difficult
reinsurance market.
The world's largest reinsurer said preliminary net profit
for 2015 was around 3.1 billion euros ($3.4 billion), down
slightly from 3.2 billion the previous year but in line with the
average expectation in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.
Analysts on average had expected Munich Re to raise its
dividend to 8.00 euros per share, with the highest forecast at
8.25 euros per share.
($1 = 0.9029 euros)
