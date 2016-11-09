* Q3 net profit 684 mln euros vs Rtrs poll avg 688 mln
* Now sees 2016 net profit well above 2.3 bln euro target
* Says pricing pressure has eased slightly
(Adds comments on pricing, Hurricane Matthew)
LONDON, Nov 9 German reinsurer Munich Re
posted a 30 percent gain in net profit in the third
quarter, slightly below expectations, but was upbeat on earnings
for the year after being conservative in its underwriting and
suffering few large loss claims.
Quarterly net profit came in at 684 million euros ($770
million), a touch below the 688 million euros that had been
expected according to the average forecast in a Reuters poll of
banks and brokerages.
The world's largest reinsurer guided to "well over" its
previous full-year goal of earning 2.3 billion euros in net
profit.
"Munich Re is well on track with this quarterly profit of
almost 700 million euros", Chief Financial Officer Joerg
Schneider said in a statement on Wednesday.
"We are now more optimistic about our profit guidance."
The reinsurer posted net profit of 2.1 billion euros for the
first nine months, though this was down from 2.4 billion in the
year-earlier period.
Shares in Munich Re fell 4.6 percent in pre-market trade,
underperforming a 3.4 percent decline in Germany's blue-chip
index.
Analysts at KBW retained their underperform rating on the
stock.
"Today's results have missed consensus slightly and the
raised outlook for 2016 net attributable earnings should already
be in expectations," they said in a note.
Munich Re said it would stick to strict underwriting
discipline, though it said pressure on prices, terms and
conditions had eased off slightly in the last few renewal
rounds.
The $600 billion reinsurance industry, which provides a
backstop to insurers, helping them pay for damage claims from
hurricanes or earthquakes, faces its fifth year of falling
premiums.
New investors are looking to compete for reinsurance
business, including through so-called catastrophe bonds, amid
low returns in more traditional investment markets.
A relatively benign period of natural catastrophes in
developed markets has also put pressure on the prices insurers
are willing to pay for reinsurance.
Munich Re said its guidance took into account Hurricane
Matthew, which hit the United States and Caribbean last month
with insured losses estimated at up to $8 billion.
The reinsurer anticipated its own losses for the hurricane
in the low triple-digit million euro range.
($1 = 0.8886 euros)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Maria Sheahan)