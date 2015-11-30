FRANKFURT Nov 30 German reinsurer Munich Re
said it expected to maintain a strong and flexible
capital base under new EU risk capital rules, known as Solvency
II, that take effect on Jan. 1.
The world's largest reinsurer calculated its economic
solvency ratio, which compares its capital on hand with the
amount of buffer the rules say it should hold for the risks on
its books, at 260 percent as at the end of the third quarter.
In a statement on Monday, Munich Re also said it did not
expect its life insurance units would need to apply easier terms
or "transitional" arrangements to adjust to the new rules,
despite the adverse environment created by low interest rates.
