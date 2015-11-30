FRANKFURT Nov 30 German reinsurer Munich Re said it expected to maintain a strong and flexible capital base under new EU risk capital rules, known as Solvency II, that take effect on Jan. 1.

The world's largest reinsurer calculated its economic solvency ratio, which compares its capital on hand with the amount of buffer the rules say it should hold for the risks on its books, at 260 percent as at the end of the third quarter.

In a statement on Monday, Munich Re also said it did not expect its life insurance units would need to apply easier terms or "transitional" arrangements to adjust to the new rules, despite the adverse environment created by low interest rates. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Christoph Steitz)