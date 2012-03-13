UPDATE 1-Egypt's Amer paints positive image of currency float
* Amer predicts 30 percent fall in imports bill (Recasts with second tranche of World Bank loan, adds details from interview, quotes, background)
LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - Munich Re on Tuesday launched a tender offer for its 6.75% subordinated fixed to floating rate hybrid bond, maturing in June 2023, and mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch for a potential new dual-tranche hybrid issue.
The liability management exercise will target the full EUR1.67bn of the 2023 bond left outstanding, and the 106% cash price offer indicates a 100bp premium to closing prices on Monday.
In conjunction with the tender, Munich Re has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch as sole structuring advisor and joint bookrunner for a potential euro and/or sterling subordinated Reg S benchmark issue.
The new hybrid is expected to be rated A by both S&P and Fitch, and will be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions, following a pan-European roadshow in the UK, Paris and Frankfurt early next week.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, Editing by Josie Cox, IFR Markets)
* Amer predicts 30 percent fall in imports bill (Recasts with second tranche of World Bank loan, adds details from interview, quotes, background)
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 Five U.S. financial services groups on Friday appealed a federal court decision handed down earlier this month that upheld an Obama-era rule designed to avoid conflicts of interests when brokers give retirement advice.
* General Electric - due to anticipated tax benefits and gains, co does not expect total after-tax charges through completion of ge capital exit plan to exceed initial $23 billion estimate