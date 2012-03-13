MUNICH, March 13 The risk that the euro zone debt crisis could spread from Greece to other countries has diminished following a bond swap on Greek government debt at the weekend, Munich Re's chief executive said on Tuesday.

"I see the risk of contagion as substantially lower than a year ago," Nikolaus von Bomhard said at the reinsurer's annual results news conference.

Von Bomhard also said he expected no big disruption in the market for credit default swaps (CDS), a kind of insurance against a Greek government default.

Munich Re has itself had no position in CDS on Greek debt, he said. (Reporting by Christian Kraemer, additional reporting by Jonathan Gould in Frankfurt)