BRIEF-Pebblebrook Hotel Trust files for potential mixed shelf size undisclosed
* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - files for potential mixed shelf; size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2lqsXE0) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, March 12 Munich Re's chief executive urged caution on prospects for further dividend increases and share buybacks, while also not ruling them out.
"Our environment is not easy - I've already mentioned low interest rates - and that's why we tend to be cautious over our capital position even as all sorts of dreams have been awakened not only about dividends but also a buyback of shares," Chief Executive Nikolaus von Bomhard told a news conference.
The world's biggest reinsurer raised its dividend to 7 euros per share for 2012, exceeding consensus for 6.76 euros.
Continuity in the dividend was important and it would take an extreme event to prompt the reinsurer to lower it, von Bomhard said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - files for potential mixed shelf; size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2lqsXE0) Further company coverage:
* Wells Fargo & Co says on Feb 28, Susan Engel, a member of board of Wells Fargo & Company informed company that she will not stand for re-election Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 1 Romanian carmaker Automobile Dacia, controlled by France's Renault