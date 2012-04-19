FRANKFURT, April 19 Munich Re's primary insurance unit Ergo is set for a big restructuring effort to cut costs and potentially jobs, Germany's Manager Magazin reported, citing company sources.

The magazine quoted a company source as saying the revamp would be on the scale of a restructuring carried out in 2008, which involved savings of 180 million euros ($236 million) and the loss of 1,800 jobs.

An Ergo spokeswoman said the company was working to improve its sales processes and client advisory services but that no decisions had yet been taken.

Furthermore, the revamp in 2008 had started with the goal of slashing the company's cost ratio.

"We do not have any similarly sized target in the current sales initiative. It is not a cost-cutting exercise but primarily about improving sales advice," the spokeswoman said. ($1 = 0.7621 euro) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Dan Lalor)