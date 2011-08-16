(Corrects in paragraph 2 of Aug. 14 story to 1 billion euros from 2 billion)

FRANKFURT Aug 14 German reinsurer Munich Re (MUVGn.DE) expects to post a "significant" profit for the full-year 2011, providing no further major disasters strike the market, the group's chief financial officer told a German paper.

"We have factored in a good 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in the second half of the year for major claims. If this does not change and no major disasters occur, we will make a significant profit," CFO Joerg Schneider told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in an interview published on Sunday.

Earlier this month Munich Re said it expected to be profitable after rising premiums helped offset a hit from tornadoes in the United States and writedowns on Greek debt, and pushed quarterly net profit above expectations.

Munich Re said at the time that net profit took a 125 million euro hit in the quarter from a 703 million euro writedown on its Greek sovereign debt exposure to reflect market values as of the end of June.

Schneider said that Munich Re currently holds 4.5 billion euros in French bonds, 5.3 billion euros in Italian bonds, and 25 billion euros in German bonds.

Munich Re in June reduced its proportion of investment in equities to 2 percent from 3.5 percent, Schneider told the paper.

"The time may soon be right to hike this proportion again," he was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Josie Cox)

($1=.7099 Euro)