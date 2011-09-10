Sept 10 Germany's Munich Re, the world's biggest reinsurer, said it expects to remain in the black and stick to its dividend proposal this year even as it braces for a large number of hurricanes, a company executive told a German daily.

2011 had already been an extreme year with an extraordinary number of natural catastrophes, board member Torsten Jeworrek was quoted as saying by Der Tagesspiegel in comments from an interview to be published on Sunday.

"One has to assume that there will be a high number of hurricanes in 2011," Jeworrek said, adding that he was very confident that Munich Re would be profitable this year.

"If nothing too terrible happens, it should be doable to pay a dividend of 6.25 euros per share, just like last year," Jeworrek said.

Rising premiums have so far helped Munich Re offset a hit from tornadoes in the United States and writedowns on Greek debt.

However, the North Atlantic hurricanes season, which started on June 1, does not end until Nov. 30.

Reinsurers provide a financial backstop to insurance companies in the event of big disasters like earthquakes and hurricanes.

This year already was the most expensive for natural disasters, mostly because of the costs of the March earthquake in Japan. (Reporting By Nicola Leske; Editing by Toby Chopra)