FRANKFURT Dec 12 Munich Re named former Volkswagen chief Bernd Pischetsrieder to replace its supervisory board chairman, Hans-Juergen Schinzler, who is retiring at the end of the year.

Pischetsrieder, 64, has been a member of Munich Re's board since 2002 and will assume office on Jan. 1, the reinsurer said late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)