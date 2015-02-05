FRANKFURT Feb 5 Munich Re is
unlikely to reach net profit of 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion)
or more in 2015, given headwinds from low interest rates and
declining reinsurance prices, its chief financial officer said
on Thursday.
"I am confident we will have a very resilient overall
profitability but it would be unrealistic to expect - adjusted
for everything - again a 3 billion number under these
circumstances," Joerg Schneider told a conference call with
analysts.
Earlier on Thursday, the world's largest reinsurer unveiled
net profit of 3.2 billion euros for 2014, down from 3.3 billion
the year before.
Munich Re also bumped up its dividend by more than expected,
to 7.75 euros per share for 2014 from 7.25 euros for 2013.
Schneider said the company has more capital available than
it needs and intends to continue returning it to shareholders.
It did not intend to participate "aggressively" in industry
consolidation, following several mergers among competitors, he
added.
($1 = 0.8800 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)