* First co-operation between Munich Re and Ping An
* Potential projects, clients identified
(Adds detail, company spokesman comment)
FRANKFURT, Sept 8 Munich Re (MUVGn.DE) and
China's Ping An Insurance will jointly develop
insurance products and services for Chinese renewable energy
companies in their first co-operation, the two companies said on
Thursday.
"These solutions reduce the risks for investors, thus making
large projects possible," the companies said in a statement.
A Munich Re spokesman declined to comment on whether wider
co-operation between the two companies was envisaged.
"The focus here is our expertise in renewable energy," the
spokesman said, adding Munich Re had developed its own insurance
policies guaranteeing product performance for solar panels, and
wind and geothermal facilities.
The spokesman also declined to comment on the potential
premium volume and timetable for the rollout, but said some
projects and clients in China had been identified.
China is a leading manufacturer of renewable energy
technologies, accounting for about half of world production of
solar panels last year. It invested nearly $50 billion in green
energy projects and research in 2010.
China aims to provide to provide 500 gigawatts through
renewable energy by 2020, largely from wind and solar power.
Munich Re is the world's biggest reinsurer, with premiums of
about 46 billion euros ($64 billion) last year, while Ping An's
property and casualty insurance operations make it China's No. 2
player in non-life insurance.
($1 = 0.712 Euros)
(Editing by David Hulmes)