BADEN-BADEN, Germany Oct 24 Prices for the risk
cover that reinsurers sell to their insurance company clients
are stabilising, with price increases seen in areas hit by
earthquakes and tornadoes, Munich Re (MUVGn.DE) said on Monday.
The world's biggest reinsurer said it expected the pricing
trend seen so far this year to continue, as it begins tough
negotiations with its insurance company clients to renew
insurance contracts for 2012.
"We are seeing a general stabilisation in prices, coupled
with hardening markets in a number of segments," Munich Re board
member Ludger Arnoldussen said in a statement.
Natural catastrophes such as the earthquakes and Japan and
New Zealand earlier this year, as well as tornadoes in the
United States, make 2011 look likely to be the costliest year
ever for the insurance industry.
Munich Re has pushed through average price rises of up to 50
percent in Australia and New Zealand, and 10 percent for the
United States and Latin America, so far this year, it said.
Prices in the rest of its portfolio remained stable, it
said.
Reinsurers like Munich Re, Swiss Re and Hannover
Re (HNRGn.DE), help insurance companies shoulder the burden of
large claims in exchange for part of the premium, but industry
observers say reinsurers may not be able to hold prices stable,
despite the large claims.
"Brokers will be mindful that the sector remains generally
well capitalised,", said Martyn Street, an analyst at credit
rating agency Fitch.
"With the US windstorm season so far proving to be
relatively benign, capacity remains well supported outside of
lines and geographies directly affected by losses," Street said
in a research note last week, adding that reinsurers may not be
able to maintain as strong a pricing power as they would like.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)