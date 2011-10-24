BADEN-BADEN, Germany Oct 24 Prices for the risk cover that reinsurers sell to their insurance company clients are stabilising, with price increases seen in areas hit by earthquakes and tornadoes, Munich Re (MUVGn.DE) said on Monday.

The world's biggest reinsurer said it expected the pricing trend seen so far this year to continue, as it begins tough negotiations with its insurance company clients to renew insurance contracts for 2012.

"We are seeing a general stabilisation in prices, coupled with hardening markets in a number of segments," Munich Re board member Ludger Arnoldussen said in a statement.

Natural catastrophes such as the earthquakes and Japan and New Zealand earlier this year, as well as tornadoes in the United States, make 2011 look likely to be the costliest year ever for the insurance industry.

Munich Re has pushed through average price rises of up to 50 percent in Australia and New Zealand, and 10 percent for the United States and Latin America, so far this year, it said.

Prices in the rest of its portfolio remained stable, it said.

Reinsurers like Munich Re, Swiss Re and Hannover Re (HNRGn.DE), help insurance companies shoulder the burden of large claims in exchange for part of the premium, but industry observers say reinsurers may not be able to hold prices stable, despite the large claims.

"Brokers will be mindful that the sector remains generally well capitalised,", said Martyn Street, an analyst at credit rating agency Fitch.

"With the US windstorm season so far proving to be relatively benign, capacity remains well supported outside of lines and geographies directly affected by losses," Street said in a research note last week, adding that reinsurers may not be able to maintain as strong a pricing power as they would like.

(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)