BRIEF-Pershing Square reports performance report for Feb 2017
* Pershing square holdings, ltd. Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for february 2017
FRANKFURT, Sept 8 Munich Re said it expected its portfolio of reinsurance risks would remain largely stable when it renews contracts with insurance clients for Jan. 1, 2014.
The world's biggest reinsurer said it was seeing increasing price competition from investors such as pension funds, which are buying into the securitisation of insurance risks such as hurricane damage in the United States.
"The prices for reinsurance protection in these segments were already under pressure in the 2013 renewal seasons, albeit less than originally anticipated," Munich Re said in a statement on Sunday.
"Munich Re's portfolio is only moderately affected by this," it added. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Mastercard and ACI Worldwide reach agreement to resolve lawsuit
* Corenergy infrastructure-anticipates transacting on one to two acquisitions/year in 2017 and 2018, with a target range of $50 to $250 million per project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: