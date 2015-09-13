MONTE CARLO, Sept 13 German reinsurer Munich Re
said on Sunday it expected downward price pressure
"across the board" for reinsurance products though the intensity
of that pressure was slackening.
"There is still unrelenting competition in property-casualty
reinsurance," Munich Re said in a statement at the annual
meeting of the reinsurance industry in the Mediterranean resort
of Monte Carlo.
"The prices, terms and conditions for reinsurance cover are
therefore under pressure across the board, albeit with
decreasing intensity," Munich Re said added.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Edward Taylor)