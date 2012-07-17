MUNICH, Germany, July 17 Munich Re's
chief executive has warned that the industry will not be able to
live forever with low interest rates which limit insurers'
abilities to make money on capital investments while having to
pay out guaranteed returns to customers.
"That is placing enormous stress on us," Nikolaus von
Bomhard told reporters on Monday evening, adding that certain
customer rights to guaranteed returns should be restricted in
order to give life insurers more breathing room.
Munich Re manages assets of more than 200 billion euros
($245 billion), making it one of the world's biggest investors.
Banks and insurers should be treated under different
regulatory regimes, Bomhard said, adding banks should face
stricter regulation, even broken up into commercial banks and
investment banks.
Banks should be allowed to go bust and creditors should be
made to share losses. "Sharing the burden on the part of
creditors is indispensable", he said, adding that this was
necessary even if loans were to become more expensive as a
result.
In Bomhard's view, the euro will survive as a currency.
"However, it is not yet clear in which form", he said, adding
the lesson to be learned from the crisis was: "We need more
Europe."
At least part of the EU's executive body should be elected
directly by the people, he said.
($1 = 0.8170 euros)
(Reporting by Christian Krämer; writing by Arno Schuetze)