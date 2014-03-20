MUNICH, March 20 Munich Re does not
expect a major hit from damage claims linked to a Malaysia
Airlines jet that went missing 12 days ago with 239
people on board, it said on Thursday.
The world's largest reinsurer also has no forecast as yet
for the size of the claim that the insurance industry is likely
to pay but the figure of $500 million reported in some media was
clearly too high, Munich Re board member Torsten Jeworrek told a
news conference.
The damage claim for the plane itself is around $100
million, but insurers have been reluctant to speculate about the
size of other claims linked to the case.
Separately, search aircraft and ships are investigating two
objects floating in the southern Indian Ocean off Australia that
could be debris from a Malaysian jetliner, officials said on
Thursday.
