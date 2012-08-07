FRANKFURT Aug 7 Munich Re posted
forecast-beating net profit after minorities of 808 million
euros ($1 billion) in the second quarter that was bolstered by
rising premiums and improved underwriting performance, allowing
the world's biggest reinsurer to raise its full-year target.
Quarterly net profit was above the highest forecast of 801
million euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.
The company had been expected to deliver net profit of 696
million euros, the average of 13 forecasts in the poll showed.
"With a profit of 1.6 billion euros for the first half-year,
we have achieved well over half of our target of around 2.5
billion euros. So we are well on track to slightly surpass the
originally envisaged profit for the year," Chief Executive
Nikolaus von Bomhard said in a statement on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.8056 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)