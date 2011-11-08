FRANKFURT Nov 8 Munich Re (MUVGn.DE) posted net profit of 286 million euros ($393 million) after minorities in the third quarter, missing forecasts as investment income fell sharply due to the debt crisis.

Analysts had expected the world's biggest reinsurer to post quarterly net profit of 525 million euros, the average of 12 forecasts in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed.

"Munich Re continues to anticipate a positive annual result for 2011 as a whole and aims to keep the dividend stable," the company said in a statement.

The company, which paid a dividend of 6.25 euros per share for 2010, said net income before minority interests was 290 million euros in the third quarter. ($1 = 0.727 Euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)